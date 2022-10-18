Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 30W GaN III USB-C Charger $9.50 (50% off), more

Baseus Offcial Store (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 30W GaN III USB-C Charger for $9.49 with the code T942MNQD at checkout. Down 50% from its normal $19 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this charger. With an ultra-compact design, Baseus’ charger can fit in your pocket, purse, backpack, or anywhere else with ease. The prongs fold in when not being used, which is part of what makes this charger so small as well. Delivering 30W of power, you’ll be able to leverage 15W MagSafe charging as well as power all iPads, MacBook Air, and the iPhone 14 without a problem. Plus, it’s fully compatible with the latest Pixel 7 and all other new Android smartphones.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple Watch Ultra sees first discount to $780 with Alpine Loop band at Amazon
- Amazon Basics Lightning Cable: $2 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- Apple’s official iPhone 14 Plus MagSafe Leather Case sees first discount to $53
- 5-pack USB-A to USB-C Cables: $5.50 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Massive up to 69% price drops hit Apple’s official AirTag Loop and Leather Key Ring from $9
- AINOPE 6-port 70W USB-C/A Car Charger: $21.50 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- UGREEN’s latest DigiNest Pro GaN II charging stations fall to all-time lows from $70
- Spigen 7.5W/10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
Deals still live from the weekend:
- OtterBox’s iPhone 14 power bank with MagSafe passthrough charging hits $52 (Reg. $70), more
- Smartphone Tripod with Remote and LED Lights: $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazonw/ code GD9WDF3H
- Samsung’s 160MB/s PRO Plus 128GB microSD drops back to Amazon all-time low at $17
- 2-pack JSAUX 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Stand: $11.50 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ on-page and code 2X3QATD5
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return to second-best price of the year with $80 discount to $120
- AINOPE 48W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 drop lower than Amazon’s fall Prime sale at $98 (Reg. $150)
- VICSEED Smartphone Air Vent Car Mount: $22.50 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- MOMAX’s LED Desk Lamp with Wireless 10W Charger falls 50% to new low of $25 (Save $25)
GaN material-based chip, foldable plug, and size close to the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s camera module. Fast charge with higher power conversion, less heating, and safe-charging protection without occupying extra space on socket. 27W full-speed fast charging for your iPhone 14 Pro Max; charge to 50% from 0 in only 30-min, the time of finishing breakfast. Fast charge your device at 30W through the USB-C port; up to 6 safety protections built-in with smart chip for an optimal power delivery.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!