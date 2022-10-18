Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 30W GaN III USB-C Charger $9.50 (50% off), more

Baseus Offcial Store (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 30W GaN III USB-C Charger for $9.49 with the code T942MNQD at checkout. Down 50% from its normal $19 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this charger. With an ultra-compact design, Baseus’ charger can fit in your pocket, purse, backpack, or anywhere else with ease. The prongs fold in when not being used, which is part of what makes this charger so small as well. Delivering 30W of power, you’ll be able to leverage 15W MagSafe charging as well as power all iPads, MacBook Air, and the iPhone 14 without a problem. Plus, it’s fully compatible with the latest Pixel 7 and all other new Android smartphones.

GaN material-based chip, foldable plug, and size close to the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s camera module. Fast charge with higher power conversion, less heating, and safe-charging protection without occupying extra space on socket. 27W full-speed fast charging for your iPhone 14 Pro Max; charge to 50% from 0 in only 30-min, the time of finishing breakfast. Fast charge your device at 30W through the USB-C port; up to 6 safety protections built-in with smart chip for an optimal power delivery.

