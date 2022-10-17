Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return to second-best price of the year with $80 discount to $120

Giving you another chance to lock-in one of the best prices to date, Amazon is once again dropping Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds down to $119.99 shipped. Available in three different styles, you’d more regularly pay $200 across the board with today’s offer marking a return to the second-best price of the year at $80 off. This is a match of what we saw last week during the fall Prime Day sale for those who missed out.

Samsung’s original flagship earbuds arrive with all of the notable specs you would expect ranging from active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode to a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also the added perk of spatial audio which is rounded out by 28 hours of playback on a single charge. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and that sentiment holds up even better with today’s all-time low price cut. Head below for more.

The new Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds on the other hand are a more affordable solution to active noise cancellation-backed personal listening experiences. These recent debuts just hit the scene last month and arrive with a $100 price point in one of three colors. Our hands-on review walked away quite favorably from the experience and found them to be well worth the MSRP, especially for those who don’t want to be locked into a specific smartphone ecosystem like the Galaxy Buds above.

Though if you could use a pair of more fitness-oriented earbuds, some notable savings also just went live on two pairs of the latest Beats earbuds. Right now its flagship Fit Pro offerings with ANC are now down to $160 and joined by the more affordable Beats Studio Buds at $100. These are some of the best prices of the year in either case and deliver $40 or more in savings.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

