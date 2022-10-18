Lamicall’s adhesive minimalist fold-out headphone hook dropped to $8.50 today

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount in black for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This Lightning deal will be live for another 9 hours or until it sells out at the discounted rate. Regularly $13 and more recently in the $10 range, today’s offer is matching our previous mention, is at least 15% off, and now down at the lowest we can find. This model provides a minimalist magnetic fold-out hanger of sorts to neatly stow your headphones as well as cables or anything else that isn’t overly cumbersome or heavy. The included adhesive backing connects to “smooth, clean, dry, and oil-free” surfaces while being equipped with a soft rubber padding to protect your headphones and negate slippage. Additional details below.

There are a series of headphone hangers, hooks, and things of this nature on Amazon for around $8, but not very many we have much experience with. This 6amLifestyle under-desk solution is worth consideration at $11 – I have one under my desk right now and it has been rock solid for years – but it’s going to cost slightly more than the adhesive Lamicall above.

If you’re looking to upgrade your headphones or gaming headset right now, we have some deals to take a peek at. The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 ANC carbon fiber over-ear headphones are sitting at one of the best price ever, just be sure to scope out this offer on HyperX’s regularly $330 Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset with 3D head tracking while they are down at $230 as well. Then head over to our PC gaming deal hub for more discounts to upgrade your battlestation.

Lamicall Adhesive Headphone Hook features:

The headset holder with a magnet that can adsorption by magnetic force when it is not in use. The headphone arm is covered with soft rubber pad to protect your headset form slipping and scratching, and will not damage your headphone. The headphone hook comes with strong adhesive tape, which can be glued to smooth and clean surface such as plastic, metal, wood or glass. Firmly hold your earphone for your desk, office, nightstand, bedside, headboard, table.

