Bowers & Wilkins PX7 ANC carbon fiber over-ear headphones drop to $246 ($153 off, Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones (Carbon Edition) for $245.82 shipped. Regularly $399 and now marked down to $299 directly from Bowers & Wilkins, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked from Amazon and the best we can find, delivering more than $153 in savings. Coming in at over $230 below Apple’s AirPods Max, the PX7 headphones feature adaptive noise cancelling that “automatically responds to your environment to keep the outside world out of the music.” You’ll also find 43mm drivers “built and tuned by the same engineers behind the Bowers & Wilkins” speakers used in Abbey Road studios, 30 hours of wireless battery life (15-minute quick charges adds an additional 6 hours), carbon fiber composite arms, and auto muting when you lift the ear cup. More details below.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Over-Ear Headphones features:

Built from Legend drivers that push the sound forward The 43mm drivers in the Px7 are the largest in our headphone collection built and tuned by the same engineers behind the Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series diamond speakers used in Abbey road studios

Cancels noise clean out adaptive noise cancelling that automatically Responds to your environment to keep the outside world out of the music

30 hours of possibility you can do a lot in 30 hours You could fly from California to London and back with some time to spare You could also Start a band or see every stage At The festival twice Listen uninterrupted on a single battery charge And if that’s not enough a 15 minute quick charge gets you 6 more hours

