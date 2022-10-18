Save 38% on Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Eye of Agamotto Talisman at new low of $34.50

Amazon is now offering the Marvel Legends Series Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto Electronic Talisman for $34.49 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 38% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked and is the third overall discount on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for an accessory for your Doctor Strange cosplay or want to display your love for the franchise, this collectible is the one for you. It features light-up effects for the Time Stone within, a cord for wearing the Eye around your neck, and a nice display stand for when you’re storing it on your shelf. The overall design is highly detailed to replicate the ancient look of this mystical token. Head over to our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Did you like Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange sequel? You can use some of your savings here to grab the Dead Strange Funko Pop! for $11. Here you will have Doctor Strange dreamwalking in the Dead Strange body as he calls “upon the darkness to summon his powers.” This 5-inch tall vinyl bobblehead can sit on your desk or shelf and is a great talking point when you have guests over, and it could be the start of a larger collection.

We’re also tracking a wide-ranging sale over at the official Disney Shop on Star Wars Halloween costumes, holiday home goods, Nightmare Before Christmas gear, and much more with discounts between 20 and 40% off. With time winding down before the spooky weekend kicks off later this month, this might be among one of our last chances to land an official Disney costume at a discount.

Marvel Legends Series Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto features:

Green and glowing at the center, this premium role play Eye of Agamotto electronic talisman is the ultimate combination of costume and collectible! Specifically modeled on the Sorcerer Supreme’s powerful possession, the premium role play Eye of Agamotto talisman is immediately recognizable, with exceptional detailing and premium aged-looking finish for play or display. This Marvel Legends Eye of Agamotto is an exotic addition to any Marvel fan collection.

