This Alpine Loop-style Apple Watch band starts from just $15 Prime shipped (Today only)

LinlING1 (97% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Zsuoop Alpine Loop Nylon Apple Watch Band for $15.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The discounted Lightning deal price appears once you choose your size from the drop down menu and will be live for another 11 hours or util stock runs out. Now available in orange, black, starlight, and green, this band is regularly $19 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Well, it certainly isn’t the real thing from Apple (here’s the first price drop on that one), but it’s also a whole lot less expensive, looks a lot like the official Alpine band, and comes from a third-party designer with other relatively popular options. You’ll find two different size options as well as compatibility with both Apple Watch Ultra and just about every other model (38, 40, 41, 42, 44, and 45mm). It is “woven from two layers of fabric” with corrosion-resistant, rust-free titanium G-hooks as well. More details below.

For additional options, you’ll want to swing by our latest roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. It is loaded with the best options out there ranging from high-end leather treatment and sporty options to far more affordable solutions worth your consideration. Pricing starts from $5 and all of our favorite brands are included.

Check out our exclusive pricing on SANDMARC’s Titanium Apple Watch Band as well as the leather variant, and then dive into today’s Apple Watch Ultra deals. Now seeing its very first price drop with pricing starting from $780 shipped with the official Alpine band included, you can get all of the details on this offer right here.

Zsuoop Alpine Loop Nylon Apple Watch Band features:

Zsuoop textile woven loop nylon band compatible with apple watch 38mm 40mm 41mm 42mm 44mm 45mm 49mm,for Apple watch Ultra and iWatch SE Series 8,Series7 ,Series 6, Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, Series 1.38mm/40mm/41mm:fits 130-170mm wrists size.49mm/42mm/44mm/45mm:fits 165-210mm wrists size.Suitable for men and women. The Alpine Loop bands is lightweight,durable and adjustable in size, it is seamlessly woven from two layers of fabric, without stitching. Use corrosion-resistant, rust-free titanium G-hooks for a secure fit.

