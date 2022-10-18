Apple Watch Ultra sees first discount to $780 with Alpine Loop band at Amazon

Joining the ongoing Apple Watch Series 8 discounts, the even more rugged all-new wearable from Amazon is joining in on the savings today. Courtesy of Amazon, the very first Apple Watch Ultra discount has arrived at $779.99 shipped for the 49mm cellular wearable with green Alpine Loop band. Down from $799, this has been the only chance to save on the recent release since its debut last month as well as the first time since the launch that the wearable has been readily available to ship.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as an even more capable and rugged wearable compared to the standard Series 8 or any of its predecessors. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and side button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery like, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Though if you’re just looking to bring some of those more distinct Ultra stylings to your existing Apple Watch, we’re still tracking a markdown on Apple’s Alpine Loop band. Also on sale for the very first time, this unique band is what’s included on the featured deal and will elevate the look of any of Apple’s other wearables with that eye-catching looped design at under $90.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!