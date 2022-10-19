Apple’s latest AirPods 3 see first discount in over a month at $150 (Save $29)

Walmart is now offering the first discount in months on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with MagSafe charging case. Clocking in at $149.99 shipped, you’d more regularly pay $179 with today’s offer delivering a match of our previous menton. This is the lowest since further back in the summer and a rare chance to bring these home for less than retail thanks to the $29 discount.

If you’re not sold on the new AirPods Pro 2, Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

As for how Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds compare to its flagship offerings, we broke down just what to expect from the nearly $100 difference in price points over at 9to5Mac. The biggest thing that AirPods 3 lack is active noise cancellation as well as the companion transparency mode to match. Otherwise, you’re still looking at MagSafe charging, support for Hey Siri, and the same Spatial Audio integration. Though our coverage does break down the full differences between AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 if you need a more detailed report.

Otherwise, this week has been all about previous-generation clearance on the Apple front with several retailers beginning to offer new or matching all-time lows on iPads and accessories. Most notably, second-best prices have emerged on nearly every 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro config, delivering some added value over the new M2 models with $200 in savings.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

