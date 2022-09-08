Wrap your Dynamic Island in Pad & Quill’s Pro leather iPhone 14 wallet cases at 28% off

After seeing the new Nomad, Moment, and SANDMARC leather cases (among many others), it’s now time for the Pad & Quill folio and iPhone 14 wallet cases. As of right now, the brand is only dishing up models for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models (although it claims the Pro model fits the standard issue 14 just fine) with what we can only assume is more on the way in the coming week or so, but it is also offering some solid pre-order deals here. We are looking at the Pocket Book, Traveler LeatherSafe Wallet, and LeatherSafe Wallet models for Apple’s latest pro-grade Dynamic Island handsets, many of which are now 28% off the list prices. Head below for a closer look and the promo code.

New Pad & Quill iPhone 14 wallet cases

Thus far, we are only seeing the brand’s folio and iPhone 14 wallet cases, but that’s where the brand really shines anyway if you ask me. These aren’t new designs for the brand per se, just reconfigured models for Apple’s latest. You can head below for a quick refresher on each of them as well as the discounted pricing and promo code you can use at checkout to knock the pre-order price down even lower:

Traveler LeatherSafe iPhone 14 Pro Wallet Case $72 (Reg. $100)

Use code PQ10 at checkout.

Chestnut, Galloper Black, or Whiskey

Handmade artisan leather case – plastic free!

NEW RFID-protected, secure wallet that transforms into a stand

Perfectly fits iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14

and iPhone New secure bumper inserts allow for custom fitting to your liking

MagSafe compatible

Soft American full-grain leather

UV-resistant nylon stitching

The Pocket Book Case $72 (Reg. $100)

Use code PQ10 at checkout

Chocolate/Deep Sea Blue, Black/Slate Gray, and Chestnut/Slate Gray

Perfectly protects the iPhone 14 Pro

Our most compact wallet case ever

Designed to integrate with MagSafe® magnetic charging

Luxurious full-grain American leather

Slim profile adds only 0.5 of an inch to the overall thickness of the iPhone

Ages beautifully with a rich patina

Discreet signature of the artisan

Strong replaceable polycarbonate iPhone tray integrated into the leather cover

Quick-access viewing space for a business card or ID card

Marine-grade, UV-resistant, nylon stitching

LeatherSafe Wallet Case $90 (Reg. $100)

Use code PQ10 at checkout.

Chocolate/Deep Sea Blue, Black/Slate Gray, and Whiskey/Deep Sea Blue

Perfectly protects the iPhone 14 Pro

Strong Polycarbonate and real cherry hardwood tray

MagSafe® charger compatible through the hardwood

Luxurious full-grain American leather

Our most compact wallet case ever

Discreet signature of the artisan

Slim profile adds only 0.5 of an inch to the overall thickness

Ages beautifully with a rich patina

Quick-access viewing space for a business card or ID card

All three of the Pad & Quill folio and iPhone 14 wallet cases listed above ship free. The Traveler LeatherSafe and LeatherSafe Wallet Case will begin shipping this month with the Pocket Book Case listed for delivery in October.

The new covers don’t stop at the Pad & Quill iPhone 14 wallet cases – here are more of our favorites:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!