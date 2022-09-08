Wrap your Dynamic Island in Pad & Quill’s Pro leather iPhone 14 wallet cases at 28% off

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone AccessoriesNewsPad & Quill
28% off From $72
Pad & Quill folio and iPhone 14 wallet cases

After seeing the new Nomad, Moment, and SANDMARC leather cases (among many others), it’s now time for the Pad & Quill folio and iPhone 14 wallet cases. As of right now, the brand is only dishing up models for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models (although it claims the Pro model fits the standard issue 14 just fine) with what we can only assume is more on the way in the coming week or so, but it is also offering some solid pre-order deals here. We are looking at the Pocket Book, Traveler LeatherSafe Wallet, and LeatherSafe Wallet models for Apple’s latest pro-grade Dynamic Island handsets, many of which are now 28% off the list prices. Head below for a closer look and the promo code.

New Pad & Quill iPhone 14 wallet cases 

Thus far, we are only seeing the brand’s folio and iPhone 14 wallet cases, but that’s where the brand really shines anyway if you ask me. These aren’t new designs for the brand per se, just reconfigured models for Apple’s latest. You can head below for a quick refresher on each of them as well as the discounted pricing and promo code you can use at checkout to knock the pre-order price down even lower:

Traveler LeatherSafe iPhone 14 Pro Wallet Case $72 (Reg. $100)

Use code PQ10 at checkout.

  • Chestnut, Galloper Black, or Whiskey
  • Handmade artisan leather case – plastic free!
  • NEW RFID-protected, secure wallet that transforms into a stand
  • Perfectly fits iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14
  • New secure bumper inserts allow for custom fitting to your liking
  • MagSafe compatible 
  • Soft American full-grain leather
  • UV-resistant nylon stitching

The Pocket Book Case $72 (Reg. $100)

Use code PQ10 at checkout

  • Chocolate/Deep Sea Blue, Black/Slate Gray, and Chestnut/Slate Gray
  • Perfectly protects the iPhone 14 Pro 
  • Our most compact wallet case ever 
  • Designed to integrate with MagSafe® magnetic charging
  • Luxurious full-grain American leather
  • Slim profile adds only 0.5 of an inch to the overall thickness of the iPhone
  • Ages beautifully with a rich patina
  • Discreet signature of the artisan 
  • Strong replaceable polycarbonate iPhone tray integrated into the leather cover
  • Quick-access viewing space for a business card or ID card
  • Marine-grade, UV-resistant, nylon stitching

LeatherSafe Wallet Case $90 (Reg. $100)

Use code PQ10 at checkout.

  • Chocolate/Deep Sea Blue, Black/Slate Gray, and Whiskey/Deep Sea Blue
  • Perfectly protects the iPhone 14 Pro
  • Strong Polycarbonate and real cherry hardwood tray
  • MagSafe® charger compatible through the hardwood
  • Luxurious full-grain American leather
  • Our most compact wallet case ever 
  • Discreet signature of the artisan
  • Slim profile adds only 0.5 of an inch to the overall thickness
  • Ages beautifully with a rich patina
  • Quick-access viewing space for a business card or ID card

All three of the Pad & Quill folio and iPhone 14 wallet cases listed above ship free. The Traveler LeatherSafe and LeatherSafe Wallet Case will begin shipping this month with the Pocket Book Case listed for delivery in October. 

