Kensington’s iPad Pro HDMI/USB-C charging StudioDock workstation now $180 off at $220

Update: As part of its Lightning deals, the official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its 8-in-1 Portable iPad Stand Hub for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is one of the lowest totals we have tracked and the best we can find. This deal will be live for another 10 hours or until stock sells out, and it might not last much longer. Features include a built-in stand alongside a range of I/O like 100W PD USB-C, 4K HDMI, a pair of USB 3.0 ports, and more.

Kensington is now offering its iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) StudioDock Station for $219.99 shipped. Regularly $400 and currently sitting at the $364 Amazon all-time low, this is $180 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked. As you might know from our hands-on review where we said it was “an impressive iPad USB-C dock with a plethora of I/O,” the Studio is an all-in-one setup for 2021 iPad Pro users, effectively transforming your iPad into a desktop workstation. You can magnetically attach and detach your Apple tablet in portrait or landscape orientations atop the stand. From there, it also doubles at a USB-C dock with 37.5W Power Delivery “rapid-charging,” an HDMI 2.0 port, SD card reader, four USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Gigabit Ethernet. Along the bottom, you’ll also find a Qi charging pad for your iPhone (up to 7.5W) and AirPods (up to 5W). Head below for more details.

A similar and notable alternative comes by way of Anker’s latest 8-in-1 iPad USB-C Hub Stand. This one delivers a comparable setup with a range of additional I/O to turn your iPad Pro into a mini workstation. It is also currently sitting at a new Amazon all-time low of $80 shipped. All of the details you need on what it is capable of are waiting right here.

Alongside the new iPad folio cases we detailed this week from Pad & Quill and Speck, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on HYPER’s magnetic 6-in-1 USB-C hub. Rarely discounted, you can now land the unique hub for $80 shipped with front-mounted play, pause, fast-forward or rewind buttons alongside 4K 60Hz HDMI video port, USB-C, microSD readers, and more. Get a closer look in our deal coverage from earlier this week.

Kensington iPad Pro StudioDock Station features:

Magnetically attach and detach your USB-C iPad Pro 12.9″ (2018/2020/2021) to the elegantly designed StudioDock in portrait or landscape mode for a powerful desktop experience. No drivers required

Charge your entire Apple ecosystem. In addition to rapid charging of your iPad (USB-C at 37.5W — 108% faster than the Apple charger), includes Qi wireless iPhone (up to 7.5W) and AirPod charging (up to 5W), as well as optional charging for Apple Watch up to 5W (K34032WW, sold separately)

Seeing is believing. Take your video beyond your iPad with support for single 4K HDMI 2.0 video. Great for applications such as iMovie, Keynote, Netflix, and more

Speed read with the latest SD card reader (UHS-II SD 4.0), you can quickly access all of your photography; no need for adapters or dongles

