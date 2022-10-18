Transform iPad into a media center with HYPER’s magnetic 6-in-1 USB-C hub down at $80

HYPER is now offering its HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media iPad Hub for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100 on Amazon, this is 20% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Compatible with all USB-C iPads, including the previous-generation 10.2-inch model that went on sale this afternoon as well as the new 10th generation and pro models Apple unleashed today, it both expands your I/O and acts as a media controller. It magnetically connects flush to the side of your Apple tablet or via its USB-C extension cable with front-mounted play, pause, fast-forward or rewind buttons alongside a 4K 60Hz HDMI video port, USB-C 5Gbps 60W Power Delivery, microSD/SD slots, a USB-A 5Gbps port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. More details below.

Anker makes a similar product known as the PowerExpand Direct 6-in-1 USB-C Adapter. It also delivers 60W Power Delivery, 4K HDMI, USB 3.0, and SD/microSD card reader, all for $40 shipped, but compatibility is a little bit more limited here so be sure to double check the listing (it doesn’t work with 2021 Pro models, for example).

As we mentioned above, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is now $60 off at $269, arguably delivering even better value than the new model unveiled today. But we are also still tracking all-time lows on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 with deals starting from $519 shipped for $80 in savings via the official Amazon listings. Be sure to swing by our deal coverage for a closer look and more details on the historical pricing breakdown right here.

HYPER HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media iPad Hub features:

Seamlessly transform your USB-C iPad Pro, Air or mini into a powerhouse workspace with a 4K 60Hz HDMI video port, USB-C 5Gbps 60W Power Delivery port, MicroSD/SD slots, a USB-A 5Gbps port as well as a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. With our user-friendly media shortcut keys, you can easily play, pause, fast-forward or rewind your favorite songs, videos, or podcasts without interrupting your workflow.Display videos and content clearer than ever before with our 4K 60Hz HDMI connection port that allows for double the normal refresh rate.

