NexiGo’s dual PS5 Controller Charger and thumb grip kit hits new low at $13 (Reg. $22+)

Just ahead of the new DualSense Edge pro controller going up for pre-order next week, the NexiGo Amazon storefront (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its Dual PS5 Controller Charger with Thumb Grip Kit for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, and more typically selling in the $18 to $22 range, this is more than 40% off the going rate, a few bucks under our previous mention, and the lowest price we have tracked. A far more affordable option than the official Sony version that fetches $29, the NexiGo option also ships with a bonus thumb grip kit as well. Ready to juice up a pair of DualSense controllers simultaneously in “under 3 hours,” it sports some peace of mind-inducing overload, over-voltage, overheat, and short-circuit protection. You’ll also find a wall power adapter, a USB-C charging cable, and the thumb grips in the package. More details below. 

There aren’t very many options out there for less than the discounted model highlighted above right now, or ever for that matter. You might find some no-name options coming close, but none that we are more familiar with than the NexiGo model above

As we mentioned above, the new PlayStation DualSense Edge controller – the first official pro-grade gamepad of its kind – is set to go up for presale next week and all pro the details you’ll need on pricing and the release date are right here

But if you’re more invested in the Xbox ecosystem, check out our hands-on review of the new Core Elite Series 2, the Xbox Design Lab customizable models, and 8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting. 

NexiGo PS5 Controller Charger features:

Upgrade direct charging and eliminated the USB dongles. This NexiGo Charging Dock is designed to charge two DualSense controllers at the same time. With 5.3V/3A power adapter, the PS5 DualSense controllers can be fully charged in under 3 hours. Save your time and get more fun. (Note: please use the power adapter of this product for charging. Other wall chargers may cause charging failure or extended charging duration).

