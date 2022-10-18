Sony officially unveils DualSense Edge release date, pricing, and more, pre-orders hit next week

DualSense Edge release date and price

The PlayStation DualSense Edge release date has now been confirmed. After being officially unveiled back in late August, Sony has now taken to its official PlayStation Blog to confirm the upcoming DualSense Edge release date alongside pre-order details and official pricing for its upcoming pro-grade controller. Head below for all of the specifics. 

PlayStation DualSense Edge release date

The DualSense Edge wireless controller is the “first-ever ultra-customizable controller developed by PlayStation” and is now set to launch globally on January 26, 2023. 

Built with high performance and personalization in mind, the DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5 invites you to craft your own unique gaming experiences through custom controls tailored to your playstyle.

DualSense Edge price

The PlayStation DualSense Edge price might be a bit higher than you were hoping for but is right on par with what we were expecting at $199.99. That’s $70 higher than Microsoft’s new Core 2 Elite gamepad and $20 above the often discounted previous-generation model. 

The DualSense Edge wireless controller will be available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of $199.99 USD/¥29,980 (including tax)/€239.99/£209.99. In addition, the replaceable stick modules will be available globally on January 26 for a recommended retail price (RRP) of $19.99 USD/¥2,680 (including tax)/€24.99/£19.99.

DualSense Edge pre-orders, for both the main controller package and the replaceable stick modules, will go live next week. Sony says the pre-sales “will be available starting as early as next Tuesday, October 25 at select retailers, so be sure to check your local retailer.”

Here’s a breakdown of everything included:

  • DualSense Edge wireless controller
  • USB braided cable
  • 2 Standard caps
  • 2 High dome caps
  • 2 Low dome caps
  • 2 Half dome back buttons
  • 2 Lever back buttons
  • Connector housing
  • Carrying case

And a look at the official PlayStation carrying case:

And finally, today’s new feature set trailer:

Check out our complete breakdown of the feature set and “stay tuned for pre-order details starting next week at your local retailer, and find out more about the DualSense Edge wireless controller here on PlayStation.com.”

