Protect your Switch in PowerA’s Rainbow Run Mario Case with new low at just $7.50 (63% off)

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Rainbow Run Mario Nintendo Switch Protection Case for just $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 63% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. One of the many designs featured on the PowerA Nintendo Switch Protection Cases, this model features a retro-style rainbow treatment with a 3D Mario silhouette, purple trim, and yellow accents. Features include the rubberized handle, dual zipper pulls, felt lining, a built-in padded screen protector, storage for nine game cards, and compatibility with the standard Switch, Switch Lite, and the OLED model. Head below for more details.

Another notable option specifically for Switch Lite users is the PowerA Protection Case Kit. This one is also down at $7.50 Prime shipped and includes a case, a proper screen protector with an applicator, a microfiber cleaning cloth, and space for six game cards.

But when it comes to something to protect your Nintendo consoles for less, options are slim to say the least. You will find a few options for slightly less, but none that come from third-party brands as well-known as PowerA right now.

Nintendo’s 1-year Switch Online subscriptions are seeing rare price drops at $18.50 alongside the announcement of Mario Party titles coming to the service. Joining the first notable price drop on the upcoming Bayonetta 3 in this morning’s gaming roundup, we also just had a chance to go hands-on with the brand new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and loved every second of it saying it “invigorates the turn-based tactics with open-world action.”

PowerA Rainbow Run Mario Nintendo Switch Case features:

Sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and durable dual zipper pulls

Molded interior with felt lining plus zippered mesh storage fits either system

Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes game storage for nine game cards

Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

