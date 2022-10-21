Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 hits best price yet with pre-orders at $48.50, more

Justin Kahn
Reg. $60 $48.50
Bayonetta 3 Nintendo Switch

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. SuperShop (formerly Daily Steals) is now offering pre-orders on the upcoming Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch at $48.40 shipped. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is the first price drop we have tracked on the highly-anticipated latest entry in the series set to launch on October 28, 2022. The “witch is back and more powerful than ever.” The Umbra Witch is set to face off against “invading manmade bioweapons called Homunculi” with her “signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability.” Alongside summoning demons of her own to fight back, demon-linked weapons join the arsenal in the latest “over-the-top climax action game.” Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

