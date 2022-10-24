9to5Toys Daily: October 24, 2022 – Apple Pencil 2 $89, Galaxy Watch 5/Pro $50 off, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/10/9to5Toys-Daily-102422-10.59-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Play any game with the ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3080/Ryzen ...
Pick up JBL’s Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker...
Anker’s latest L35 RoboVac and mop drops back to...
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 15W Kickstand MagSafe Ch...
Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Crest Whitestrips, and wa...
LEGO’s retro-inspired 1,250-piece Galaxy Explorer...
Allen Edmonds takes up to 40% off dress boots, loafers,...
New lineup of Spigen 10.9-inch iPad cases and folios no...
Load more...
Show More Comments