Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sparklite, Thumper, Kenshō, Magnet, and more

It’s Monday morning and with it comes a fresh batch of Mac and iOS app deals. Just be sure to check out the new all-time low now live on Apple Pencil 2 as well as today’s deal on Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro while you’re at it. Highlight app deals include titles like Tiny Dentist and Peppa Pig freebies for the kids alongside Sparklite, Thumper: Pocket Edition, Kenshō, Magnet for Mac, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Escape from Crimson Manor Ep.1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SatFinder Pro: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Magnet: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Tacoma: $5 (Reg. $20)

Mac: File List Export: $7 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $18 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Gear up for Adventure and battle foes in top-down action using an arsenal of gadgets, guns, and gear. Explore dangerous corners of the procedurally generated world, take down titans of the mining industry, and harness the power Sparklite! Sparklite is an Action-Adventure roguelite set in a whimsical and ever-changing land.

