Today’s best game deals: Deathloop from $27, LEGO Brawls $30, Dying Light 2 $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Deathloop on Xbox Series X for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, it is currently matched on Xbox and going for $26.99 on PS5 via Best Buy. This is the first notable price drop we have tracked via Amazon since the game landed on Xbox. It delivers that Arkane immersive sim approach – the team responsible for the Dishonored series – as players take on the role of Colt, an assassin stuck in a mysterious time loop on Black Reef island tasked with taking out eight key targets in one day. Loaded with interesting abilities and a range of weaponry, it is one of the more interesting shooters we have seen as of late and now’s your chance to add a physical copy to your library at a discount. More details below. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
- LEGO Brawls $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Trials of Mana Standard Edition $15 (Reg. $40)
- Observer: System Redux $15 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Fighting Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Alan Wake: Remastered Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PS4 $14 (Reg. $25+)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $18 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored & Prey Collection $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Xbox
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $12 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $35 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: Deluxe eShop $4.50 (Reg. $45)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil eShop sale from $8
- Capcom (Switch and 3DS) eShop sale from $5
- Grand Theft Auto Trilogy eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Gotham Knights w/ $10 Best Buy gift card from $70
- OlliOlli World Switch $21 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox digital Shocktober Sale up to 80% off
- PlayStation digital Halloween Game Sale from $1.50
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- NBA 2K23 eShop $39 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series up to 65% off
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $25 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Metroid Dread $42 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $25+)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON QUEST XI S $35 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Essential Picks Digital Game sale from $2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Stray PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $30 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Square Enix Prime Day game sale from $20
- Horizon Forbidden West from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Dead Space remake pre-order $70
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
