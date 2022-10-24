Today’s best game deals: Deathloop from $27, LEGO Brawls $30, Dying Light 2 $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Deathloop on Xbox Series X for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, it is currently matched on Xbox and going for $26.99 on PS5 via Best Buy. This is the first notable price drop we have tracked via Amazon since the game landed on Xbox. It delivers that Arkane immersive sim approach – the team responsible for the Dishonored series – as players take on the role of Colt, an assassin stuck in a mysterious time loop on Black Reef island tasked with taking out eight key targets in one day. Loaded with interesting abilities and a range of weaponry, it is one of the more interesting shooters we have seen as of late and now’s your chance to add a physical copy to your library at a discount. More details below. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

***Sony unveils DualSense Edge release date and pricing

*** Latest Nintendo eShop sale from $5

***Nintendo’s first official Mario movie trailer

Pre-orders:

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!