First price drops go live on official Toy Story x Tamagotchi Nano models at $16 Prime shipped

After seeing the Grogu Star Wars models that were unveiled last month go up for pre-order, we are now tracking first price drop on the official Toy Story Tamagotchi models. Available in the blue Woody-themed variant or the white Buzz Lightyear edition, you can now land the virtual pocket pets at $15.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest we have ever tracked. These two official Toy Story Tamagotchis were unveiled back in March of this year ahead of the Buzz Lightyear film release, effectively shrinking Woody, Buzz, and 17 other toys into virtual pocket form. You can get a full breakdown of the mini games and what they bring to your toy box in our launch coverage. Then head below for more details.

While the Toy Story models detailed above are now among the most affordable Tamagotchis, special edition or otherwise, you will find the PAC-MAC edition from Amazon third-party sellers at just over $12 Prime shipped. You can get a closer look at what that one has to offer in our review of the PAC-MAN 40th anniversary gear right right here.

Just make sure you scope out all of the details on the new Baby Yoda models. They also bring a sort of themed take on the classic formula to your pocket, but one model has a sweet silicone case with Grogu ears you can check out out in our launch coverage. If it’s the LEGO you’re after however, hit up this morning’s price drop on the retro-inspired 1,250-piece Galaxy Explorer and the ongoing Amazon sale featuring Star Wars, Botanical Garden kits, and more as well.

Toy Story x Tamagotchi Nano features:

How you play with Woody will determine which toy he introduces you to next! There are 17 toys to interact with, including two secret characters!

3 mini-games help determine which toy to play with next: Jump! Duke Caboom!, Fly! Green Soldiers!, and Drive! RC!

Be sure to keep your toys happy and dust free. A toy neglected for too long risks being sold at a yard sale (except Forky, who runs away to hide in the trash!)

This is a Tamagotchinano device, which measures approximately 1.6 inches

The Friends Paint version has a white shell

