Pac-Man’s 40th anniversary is right around the corner. To celebrate, we’re going hands-on with a few affordable mini and collectible Pac-Man games with the Super Impulse Tiny Arcade, Tiny Arcade Tabletop Edition, and the new Pan-Man Tamagotchi. Head below to see them in action.

Pac-Man Tiny Arcade

What might be the most recognizable version of the popular game is the classic arcade cabinet. Super Impulse, who sells tiny versions of other games, has a tremendous mini cabinet in its Tiny Arcade line for $20. While some changes were inevitable because of the Tiny Arcade design, it is still an excellent scaled-down replica that can be used as a keychain. Measuring just 3-inches tall, it’s straightforward to find a home for in a collection.

Upon getting the cabinet out of the box, it is in a demo mode, and when any button is pressed, the arcade comes to life and starts a game. To enter the normal mode, toggle the power switch off and then back on.

Pac-Man 40th: Video

In normal mode, the arcade lights up when any button is pressed. The marquee illuminates, and the screen shows some credits. To start a game, press the left button and get ready. The game will automatically go into a sleep mode if no input is received for 20 seconds, or you can also turn off the mini arcade when finished playing, so save some charge from the three AAA batteries.

In Use

Input is simple with the small joystick and feels responsive with a gentle click when a directional button pressed. Because it is so tiny, I occasionally had a misclick, but overall I found the game easy to play. With a one inch screen, the cabinet is pretty tiny. But thankfully, Pac-Man doesn’t need a big screen to play. I do wish that it had a volume dial. It has some tremendous authentic audio, but it can be a little obnoxious, in my opinion, since you do have to be close to it to play on the small screen.

Pac-Man Tiny Arcade Tabletop Edition

In another classic mini-remake, the $21.59 Pac-Man Tiny Arcade Tabletop Edition brings another style of the arcade to small design. It functions very similarly to the other Tiny Arcade. There is a joystick and two buttons on the front of the arcade with a power switch on the bottom. The miniature replica is covered with some nice details like protectors on the corners and a legend for the ghosts.

The gameplay is pretty identical to the Tiny Arcade. Turn on the table and push the left button to start the game, and it will go to sleep after 20 seconds of inactivity. Making some input will start the game back up again. Just like the mini arcade, I wish that there was a volume dial.

Pac-Man Tamagotchi

A new way to celebrate the 40th anniversary is by combining two different games with the $20 Pac-Man Tamagotchi. There are two colors available, yellow maze and black maze, but both offer the fun take on both Pac-Man and classic Tamagotchi.

With three different buttons, taking care of the Tamagotchi is pretty standard. Enter the menu with the left button, use the middle to check the time, or select an item, and the third will check the Tamagotchi’s status and back out of menu items.

Pac-Man Protects

Occasionally, there will be some Ghosts or bugs that appear on the screen with your Tamagotchi. To get rid of them and help your pet, call up Pac-Man by pressing the first button, and he’ll chase away the unwanted guests.

Mini-Games

In addition to feeding and fending off Ghosts, you can also play two different mini-games with the Pac-Man Tamagotchi. The first has three separate lanes where you can eat dots and avoid ghosts, and in the second game, you can use the three buttons to face left, up or right and eat dots.

Munching up

If you’re a collector, then you won’t want to miss these affordable Pac-Man replicas. The new Tamagotchi is a fun mash-up of the two different games. I haven’t spent much time with a Tamagotchi in a long time, and though I have two kids of my own taking up most of my time, I still wanted to see the little thing grow into an adult.

If retro tech is your thing, be sure to check out some of our hands-on reviews of the products from New Wave Toys. Their Replicade Arcade cabinets and line of Replitronics deliver a full dose of nostalgia in a well-crafted package.

