LEGO’s retro-inspired 1,250-piece Galaxy Explorer falls to best price yet at $75 (Reg. $100)

Arriving earlier this fall as a nostolgia-inspired creations meant to pay homage to a classic LEGO theme, the new Galaxy Explorer is now seeing one of its very first discounts courtesy of Walmart. Dropping down to $75 shipped, you would more regularly pay $100 for the model with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at 25% off. Recreating a classic LEGO kit from all the way back in the late 1970s, the new version of the Galaxy Explorer clocks in at 1.5-times bigger by leveraging 1,254 pieces. The set still packs all of the expected Classic Space design cues, but in an even more display-worthy form to celebrate the LEGO Group’s 90th anniversary. Not to mention, you’re also getting four classic Space Man minifigures to complete the set. Get all of the details in our launch coverage, too.

An even more display-worthy way to add some space action to your collection would be with the LEGO Ideas International Space Station. This set has been a favorite ever since it launched a few years back, and remains one of the more unique creations still sold on store shelves. It recreates the ISS out of 864 pieces and includes a miniature space shuttle to go alongside the tiny astronauts and other authentic details. I was a big fan of the final model and building experience back in my original review, which adds some extra insight into what’s in the box.

Then be sure to go check out the ongoing LEGO sale at Amazon that is marking down some smaller creations. Taking $10 off when you spend $50 or more on select kits, the savings apply to everything from already-discounted sets to smaller creations you’ll need to bundle in order to hit the threshold. Even so, it’s a nice chance to save some extra cash on a pretty notable selection of Star Wars, Botanical Garden, and other models.

LEGO Galaxy Explorer features:

Join the celebration to mark 90 years of LEGO creations with this nostalgic building project for adults. This anniversary collectible edition of the Classic 497 LEGO Galaxy Explorer model (10497) retains all the joy of the 1979 set but on a bigger scale. Take your time crafting the features of this buildable model including the blended delta wing configuration of the original craft. The spaceship sits on 3 retractable landing legs and features opening rear doors and a retractable ramp to deploy the rover.

Stay up to date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!