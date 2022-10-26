Add the Bitty Boomers mini Boba Fett speaker to your collection at $9 (Amazon low, 55% off)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $20 $9
Bitty Boomers Star Wars Boba Fett Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon is now offering the Bitty Boomers Star Wars Boba Fett Mini Bluetooth Speaker for just $9.21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is nearly 55% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. It’s certainly not going to be the most powerful Bluetooth speaker out there, but at this price it makes for a sweet little functional collectible. Measuring just 2.3-inches and featuring an adorable Boba Fett helmet design, it has 4 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge, Bluetooth 5.0 audio streaming action, and a 30-foot range. It also ships with a strap to connect it to your bag and elsewhere. More details below. 

At just over $9 you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable mini Bluetooth speaker for less, never mind one with the Star Wars treatment. You can score the Bitty Boomers Disney: Cinderella model at just under $8 Prime shipped, but options are slim beyond that. 

Additional speaker deals we are tracking right now include the Bose SoundLink Color II portable waterproof model as well as Ultimate Ears’ just-released WONDERBOOM 3. Just be sure to scope out the bundle offer we have live from Amazon featuring a pair of Echo smart speakers and the sub with up to $100 in savings attached right now. All of the details you need on that discount are waiting in yesterday’s coverage

And for more from a galaxy far, far away, hit up our latest LEGO deals and details on the upcoming 2023 brick-built Star Wars sets

Bitty Boomers Boba Fett Mini Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Ultra-Portable 2″ Tall Speaker
  • Bluetooth 5. 0 Technology Wirelessly Connects to all Bluetooth Enabled Devices
  • 30Ft. Wireless Range / Over 4 Hours of Music Time on a Single Charge. / Rechargeable – Micro USB Cable Included
  • Easily Connect 2 Bitty Boomers Together and Enjoy a True Wireless Stereo Experience
  • Strap Included to Help Secure to any Backpack or Bag

