Add the Bitty Boomers mini Boba Fett speaker to your collection at $9 (Amazon low, 55% off)

Amazon is now offering the Bitty Boomers Star Wars Boba Fett Mini Bluetooth Speaker for just $9.21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is nearly 55% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. It’s certainly not going to be the most powerful Bluetooth speaker out there, but at this price it makes for a sweet little functional collectible. Measuring just 2.3-inches and featuring an adorable Boba Fett helmet design, it has 4 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge, Bluetooth 5.0 audio streaming action, and a 30-foot range. It also ships with a strap to connect it to your bag and elsewhere. More details below.

At just over $9 you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable mini Bluetooth speaker for less, never mind one with the Star Wars treatment. You can score the Bitty Boomers Disney: Cinderella model at just under $8 Prime shipped, but options are slim beyond that.

Additional speaker deals we are tracking right now include the Bose SoundLink Color II portable waterproof model as well as Ultimate Ears’ just-released WONDERBOOM 3. Just be sure to scope out the bundle offer we have live from Amazon featuring a pair of Echo smart speakers and the sub with up to $100 in savings attached right now. All of the details you need on that discount are waiting in yesterday’s coverage.

And for more from a galaxy far, far away, hit up our latest LEGO deals and details on the upcoming 2023 brick-built Star Wars sets.

Bitty Boomers Boba Fett Mini Bluetooth Speaker features:

Ultra-Portable 2″ Tall Speaker

Bluetooth 5. 0 Technology Wirelessly Connects to all Bluetooth Enabled Devices

30Ft. Wireless Range / Over 4 Hours of Music Time on a Single Charge. / Rechargeable – Micro USB Cable Included

Easily Connect 2 Bitty Boomers Together and Enjoy a True Wireless Stereo Experience

Strap Included to Help Secure to any Backpack or Bag

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!