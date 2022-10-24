New lineup of Spigen 10.9-inch iPad cases and folios now live starting from $20 (Up to 26% off)

We are diving into the new 10.9-inch Spigen iPad cases today. Last we heard from the brand, it was dishing out its collection of Pixel 7/Pro cases and its new AirPods Pro 2 case with the lanyard cutout and built-in MagSafe charging, but it’s time for the updated Liquid Air Folio, Rugged Armor Pro, and Ultra Hybrid Pro for Apple’s latest 10.9-inch tablet. These models are already available for purchase with a light discount live on the Air Folio model via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Head below for more details on each of them.

New 10.9-inch Spigen iPad cases

The Spigen Liquid Air Folio for Apple’s latest entry-level model tablet carries a $45 price tag from Spigen but launched on Amazon at $27 and is now seeing its first notable price drop to $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one falls into the more minimalist and streamlined folio category with a sort of paneled look made of vegan faux leather along the back and a smokey clear shell surrounding your tablet. Features include a secure magnetic closure for the usual wake/sleep functionality as well as quick access to all buttons and ports.

Say “hello Folio” to the all-new Liquid Air Folio designed for the latest iPad 10.9″ (2022). Be the first to unfold the sleek protective cover to convert any space to a stylish work-from-home station or entertainment hub. Store your pencil for quick note taking or to plan your next masterpiece. Keep one hand on your iPad and keep the grind going.

Liquid Air Folio $20 (Reg. $27)

The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Spigen iPad cases for Apple’s new 10.9-inch tablet features the brand’s Air Cushion technology to protect against bumps and drops alongside the multi-layered matte black design with carbon fiber-style detailing around the camera array and elsewhere. Spigen also notes its raised edges for screen and camera protection as well as full support for “Apple Pencil” functions and the built-in kickstand action for hands-free viewing. While it is listed at $50 directly from Spigen, it launched on Amazon at $29.99 shipped.

The Rugged Armor Pro is ready to take on your new iPad. It’s built to withstand the chaos of life without losing the convenience when it’s time to chill. Suit up like a pro.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro $30

And lastly for the latest Spigen iPad cases, we have the new Ultra Hybrid Pro. This one sits somewhere in between the previous two in terms of minimalism and protection. It also doubles as a viewing stand when you flip the front cover around the back and includes the same Air Cushion technology without being quite as bulky or robust as the Rugged Armor model above. The usual raised edges and aforementioned Apple Pencil functionality is present here as well. Listed at $55 directly from Spigen, you’ll find it at $31.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront.

Be confident in flexing your creativity or your productivity. The Ultra Hybrid Pro is ultra convertible, built with a backing that stays crystal-clear, and takes drops with Air Cushion Technology. Stay clean and clear, we got you.

Ultra Hybrid Pro $32

You’ll also want to check out the new lineup of Speck iPad cases we detailed last week as well as the new models from Pad & Quill. The latter of which delivers handcrafted leather covers for the new pro model Apple tablets and are already seeing solid 15% pre-order discounts.

