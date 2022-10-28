Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Divinity Original Sin 2, Juicy Realm, Rush Rally 3, more

We are ready to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. But you’re going to want to make sure you check out the price drops now live on 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models as well as this all-time low on Apple Pencil 2 and the $150 discounts available on Apple’s MacBook Air with M2 performance and MagSafe charging as well. On the app side of things, highlight offers include titles like Divinity – Original Sin 2, Forgotten Memories, Juicy Realm, Rush Rally 3, and Iron Marines Invasion. Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Hot Lap League: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TD Snap AAC: $45 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $23 (Reg. $45)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Iron Marines: $10 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $4 (Reg. $7)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iJumper: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

More on Divinity – Original Sin 2:

Create a hero and change a world. A flesh-eating Elf, an Imperial Lizard or an Undead, risen from the grave? Discover how the world reacts differently to who – or what – you are. Gather your party and develop relationships with your companions. Blast your opponents in deep, tactical, turn-based combat. Use the environment as a weapon, use height to your advantage, and manipulate the elements themselves to seal your victory. Explore the vast and layered world of Rivellon alone or in a party of up to 4 players in drop-in/drop-out cooperative play. Go anywhere, unleash your imagination, and explore endless ways to interact with the world.

