Today’s best game deals: Capcom Fighting Collection $30, COD MW11 + $10 GC, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering the Capcom Fighting Collection for $29.99 shipped on Nintendo Switch. Regularly $40, this is 25% off and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for a physical copy. Fans of Capcom fighting games will want to take a closer look here as this collection brings a host of beloved and yet relatively niche titles to your Switch library, effectively preserving some retro fighters and bringing them to the lates generation. alongside all five Darkstalkers titles, including two never before released in North America, it also features the debut of Red Earth outside of the arcade, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Hyper Street Fighter II, and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo. There are 10 titles in total with online play, and lobby matches with up to 9 players. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
*** Nintendo’s 2022 Halloween eShop sale from $2
***PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders now live
***Nintendo’s first official Mario movie trailer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $70 + $10 Xbox GC
- Cross-Gen Bundle for Xbox
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe PSN $27 (Reg. $45)
- Cyberpunk 2077 PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Florence eShop $2 (Reg. $6)
- Return of the Obra Dinn eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed eShop $15 (Reg. $50)
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Shakedown: Hawaii eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- PSN Weekend Digital Game Sale from $6
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $45 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox $12 (Reg. $15+)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Death’s Door eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Mummy Demastered eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $36 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Halloween digital game sale from $2
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Deathloop on Xbox Series X $30 (Reg. $40)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe $30 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Brawls $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Observer: System Redux $15 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Fighting Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Alan Wake: Remastered Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $18 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: Deluxe eShop $4.50 (Reg. $45)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil eShop sale from $8
- Grand Theft Auto Trilogy eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- OlliOlli World Switch $21 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox digital Shocktober Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series up to 65% off
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $25 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake pre-order $70
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!