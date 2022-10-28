Today’s best game deals: Capcom Fighting Collection $30, COD MW11 + $10 GC, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering the Capcom Fighting Collection for $29.99 shipped on Nintendo Switch. Regularly $40, this is 25% off and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for a physical copy. Fans of Capcom fighting games will want to take a closer look here as this collection brings a host of beloved and yet relatively niche titles to your Switch library, effectively preserving some retro fighters and bringing them to the lates generation. alongside all five Darkstalkers titles, including two never before released in North America, it also features the debut of Red Earth outside of the arcade, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Hyper Street Fighter II, and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo. There are 10 titles in total with online play, and lobby matches with up to 9 players. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

*** Nintendo’s 2022 Halloween eShop sale from $2

***PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders now live

***Nintendo’s first official Mario movie trailer

Pre-orders:

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

First look at Sims 5, dubbed Project Rene, shows unique cross-platform play, plus more

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!