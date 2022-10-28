Oakywood intros new handcrafted custom wood/metal standing desks, accessories, more

Oakywood hit our radar a couple of years ago with its handcrafted tech and desk accessories ranging from iPhone cases and iPad sleeves to full-on home office desk suites and add-ons. Since then we have come away quite impressed with products like its Desk Shelf and wooden wireless Qi charging pads – I still use much of its desktop accessories to this day – in our hands-on reviews. But this week, Oakywood relaunched its website with a new look, custom options, and a range of new all-black wood and metal gear. Head below for additional details, a closer look at its standing desks, and more.

New Oakywood handcrafted desk accessories

Oakywood has now relaunched its online presence “with a whole new look, from website to an appealing new sleek black product colorway.” The brand already made some of my personal favorite wooden trays, chargers, phone cases, and desktop accessories, much of which remains in the product line, but it is also introducing some new standup desks and a new all-black treatment on much of the already available products.

Magdalena Gembala, an Industrial Designer, is the creative brains behind Oakywood’s new look. While helping with the redesign, Magdalena combined Oakywood’s ideas with users’ needs to streamline a clean, fresh new look.

Alongside the new desk accessories and website, Oakywood has now launched its 3D Configurator – an “innovative tool [that] allows you to create customized workspace solutions tailored to specific needs, then experience a 3D realistic view of your desk and shelf in real time.”

This new online 3D Configurator is available for use with its new Standing Desk, more traditional Classic Desk, and the Desk Shelf we previously went hands-on with. Here’s a breakdown of the feature list available on the new Oakywood Standing Desk starting from $1,100:

Allowing you to easily adjust its height, the Standing Desk revolutionizes your workspace and transforms it into an ergonomic haven for productivity, motivation, and wellbeing. Its sturdy construction, together with the smart height adjustment system allow you to precisely regulate your desk and smoothly change your position from sitting to standing – elevating your workspace comfort.

The tabletop is 4.2 cm which makes it exceptionally sturdy and durable.

Milled edges rounded with a custom cutter.

The surface is coated with a protective layer of wax oil which gives the wood a smooth feel without clogging its pores.

Finishes: Solid oak wood, Solid walnut wood, Powder coated steel legs.

Available in Oak, Walnut, Black, Oak Veneer, and Walnut Veneer.

Oakywood also informed us that, along with the relaunch of the website, it will have a new batch of MagSafe tech and desk accessories coming down the pipeline. We aren’t exactly sure what this will entail, but a good guess would be something like an updated desk charger, iPhone 14 cases, or even a modular magnetic charging unit that works alongside the Desk Shelf.

