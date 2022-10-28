Let Roborock’s S7+ smart vac and auto-empty bin do the cleaning this holiday at $680 ($270 off)

Roborock is now offering its S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Auto-Empty Dock for $679.99 shipped. Regularly $950, today’s deal is $270 off, matching the fall Prime Day offer, and the lowest price we can find. This model is currently selling for the full $950 on Amazon with the white model’s renewed listing sitting at $760, for comparison. It comes along with the brand’s auto-empty dock that carries up to 8-weeks of dust and dirt before you’ll need to do anything at all for a truly autonomous cleaning experience. From there, the 2500Pa suction power is complemented by smart mopping designed to intelligently avoid getting the carpets or the dock wet. Both of which are powered via LiDAR navigation with adaptive route algorithms for a customizable, smartphone-controlled experience that will neatly clean your home for you this holiday season and beyond. Head below for more Roborock deals from $160.

More Roborock deals:

Joining this new low on Samsung’s Jet Bot robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping, we are also still tracking s solid price on Anker’s latest RoboVac model. The L35 launched this past summer and is currently back down at the Prime Day pricing, which is the best we have tracked on the 3,200Pa smart cleaning solution. You can get more details on the price drop right here and be sure swing by our launch coverage for additional details.

Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum features:

With the Auto-Empty Dock, dust is automatically emptied after a cleanup. Empty the bin without making a mess while keeping the dustbin clean. Hold up to 120 Days of dust in the three-liter dust bag (When using both included dust bags). Keep dirt locked up with an onboard filtration system that captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. When it’s time to empty, a swift pull of the dustbag seals it shut, ready for instant disposal. Using its powerful 5200mAh Lithium polymer battery, Roborock S7+ delivers up to 180 minutes of non-stop cleaning on a single charge, helping clean all your home at once.

