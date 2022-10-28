VIZIO’s new 75-inch Wi-Fi 6E 120Hz 4K QLED HDR Smart TV hits all-time low at $1,099

Amazon is offering the new VIZIO 75-inch MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $1,099 shipped. This model launched as part of VIZIO’s brand new lineup this past summer at $1,200 and is now seeing its very first notable price drop. It has hovered around $1,235 and sometimes as much as $1,498 over the past few months and is currently sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a 4K 120Hz display with active full array local dimming, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and optimized Dolby Vision HDR. Alongside HDMI 2.1 inputs as well support for both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VRR for your gaming setup, it also delivers Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band connectivity and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more.

You can save some cash by going with the previous-generation VIZIO 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV. While this model won’t deliver the entirely modern specs, it still features Dolby Vision, HDR10+, voice command support, and HDMI 2.1 inputs at a more affordable $998 shipped.

If you’re looking for something even larger, we are still tracking the massive 86-inch 2022 model LG 120Hz 4K Smart TV at $1,200. This is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for this model and one of the most affordable 86-inchers you’ll find from the big name brands. You can get a full breakdown of the feature list right here and be sure to swing by the Best Buy early Black Friday sale where you’ll find some of the best deals yet on the latest model Samsung The Frame displays.

VIZIO 75-inch MQX 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features:

Max 4K Picture Perfection – Stream or game in over 1 billion colors enhanced with Quantum Color. Deep contrast and up to 1000 nit high peak brightness are achieved with Active Full Array + local dimming, enhanced with Dolby Vision HDR Bright Mode & HDR10+, and fine-tuned with Active Pixel Tuning.

America’s Smart TV – Instantly access millions of titles with America’s Smart TV. Stream shows, movies, news, sports, music, and more on all your favorite apps, and enjoy over 250 free channels on WatchFree+.

Ultimate Gaming TV – Get ready for next-gen gaming with 120Hz Native Refresh Rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VRR, ultra-low input lag, HDMI 2.1, and Dolby Vision. Game Mode and the integrated gaming menu instantly power on when a console or PC is detected.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!