9to5Toys Daily: November 1, 2022 – M1 iPad Pro $499 off, first Pixel 7 Pro cash discount, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/11/9to5Toys-Daily-11122-11.17-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
New Amazon low hits SanDisk’s 1TB aluminum core G...
Logitech’s G915 TKL Wireless Gaming RGB Mechanica...
Save up to $300 on Arcade1Up cabinets and gaming tables...
Upgrade your home network with TP-Link’s Archer A...
ASUS’ ROG Strix G10 with RTX 3060 is the best way...
Thermos King Stainless Steel Travel Tumblers drop to 20...
Save over $300 on this 8-piece stainless steel Japanese...
Load more...
Show More Comments