Caudabe’s mini 20W USB-C PD charger and ballistic cables see rare 20% price drop

Back in June Caudabe introduced its new 20W Conductor USB-C Power Delivery Charger before its iPhone 14 case collection was unveiled. At the time it was offering a short-lived bundle discount that paired its “premium” fabric-wrapped ChargeFlex USB-C/Lightning cable (cable clip crafted from “premium, top-grain leather” included) with the miniature 20W charger at 20% off. Well, if you missed your chance to jump on it, you’re getting another shot today. Regularly $45 for both, you can now score the 20W Conductor USB-C Charger with the Lighting or USB-C ChargeFlex cable for $36 shipped. That’s 20% off and matching the only other time we have seen the new and particularly compact charger on sale. Head below for more details.

Caudabe’s Conductor wall charger features a USB-C output connector incased in an impact-resistant polycarbonate cube. Alongside Power Delivery tech and a design “much smaller than Apple’s” comparable 20W charger, it also features foldable prongs and a matte black finish. Get an even deeper breakdown as part of our launch coverage right here.

And while we are talking power deals, Anker took to its official Amazon storefront to dish up another fresh batch of price drops today. Starting from $14, you’ll find deals on the brand’s latest MagSafe power banks as well as power strips, 20- and 40-watt wall chargers, the MagGo Foldable Stand, and more. Everything is detailed for you right here.

Caudabe Conductor 20W Charger Features:

A 20W Power Delivery fast charger encased in an impact-resistant, unique cubed design. Charge your phone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. Fully retractable prongs lock smoothly into place and enable an incredibly compact form. Conductor is the perfect travel companion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!