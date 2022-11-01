SanDisk’s metal 1TB USB 3.2 SSD Flash Drive matching low at $130 (Reg. $170), more from $6

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Solid-State Flash Drive for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $170 directly from Western Digital, it has most recently been sitting in the $150 range at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. Featuring an aluminum metal casing, it is designed to bring a mini portable SSD to your keychain or EDC kit with USB 2.0 and 3.0 backward-compatibility as well as transfer rates up to 420MB/s. The retractable USB-A connector is a notable feature and you’ll also find the usual 128-bit AES encryption. But if it’s the USB-C flash drives you’re after or even something more affordable you can stick on a keychain, head below for more flash drive deals from $6.
More USB-A/C flash drive deals:
- Kingston 32GB USB-A DataTraveler Kyson $6 (Reg. $8+)
- Samsung USB-C 64GB 2022 model $12 (Reg. $15)
- SanDisk USB-C 128GB Dual Drive Go $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Samsung USB-A 128GB BAR Plus Metal $20 (Reg. $22+)
- Kingston USB-C 256GB DataTraveler Max $40 (Reg. $63)
- Kingston USB-A 512GB DataTraveler Max $75 (Reg. $106)
Alongside this week’s collection of portable SSD deals, we also just recently went hands-on with OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD. Delivering a premium metal build with versatile connectivity options, it is certainly worth a closer look for anyone looking to score a well-built miniature SSD for their kit. Everything you need to know is right here.
SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 SSD Flash Drive features:
- Blazing-fast performance for super-speedy transfer of photos and 4K video
- Work as fast as you need to with premium performance and huge capacities
- Durable aluminum metal casing means less worry about everyday wear and tear
- Help keep critical files safe with SanDisk SecureAccess encryption software(3)
- Recover accidentally deleted files with included RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software offer(4) (download required)
