SanDisk’s metal 1TB USB 3.2 SSD Flash Drive matching low at $130 (Reg. $170), more from $6

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $170 From $6
SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Solid-State Flash Drive

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Solid-State Flash Drive for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $170 directly from Western Digital, it has most recently been sitting in the $150 range at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. Featuring an aluminum metal casing, it is designed to bring a mini portable SSD to your keychain or EDC kit with USB 2.0 and 3.0 backward-compatibility as well as transfer rates up to 420MB/s. The retractable USB-A connector is a notable feature and you’ll also find the usual 128-bit AES encryption. But if it’s the USB-C flash drives you’re after or even something more affordable you can stick on a keychain, head below for more flash drive deals from $6

More USB-A/C flash drive deals:

Alongside this week’s collection of portable SSD deals, we also just recently went hands-on with OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD. Delivering a premium metal build with versatile connectivity options, it is certainly worth a closer look for anyone looking to score a well-built miniature SSD for their kit. Everything you need to know is right here

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 SSD Flash Drive features:

  • Blazing-fast performance for super-speedy transfer of photos and 4K video
  • Work as fast as you need to with premium performance and huge capacities
  • Durable aluminum metal casing means less worry about everyday wear and tear
  • Help keep critical files safe with SanDisk SecureAccess encryption software(3)
  • Recover accidentally deleted files with included RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software offer(4) (download required)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon Music goes free for Prime members, if you can li...
Ninja’s latest Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill w...
Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book2 laptop ships with ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Fury Unleashed, P...
Segway’s Ninebot electric GoKart PRO sees $500 di...
Today’s best game deals: New Super Mario Bros U $...
The North Face takes 30% off jackets, vests, hiking boo...
Sony’s PC/PS5 Inzone spatial audio wireless gamin...
Load more...
Show More Comments