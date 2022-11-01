SanDisk’s metal 1TB USB 3.2 SSD Flash Drive matching low at $130 (Reg. $170), more from $6

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Solid-State Flash Drive for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $170 directly from Western Digital, it has most recently been sitting in the $150 range at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. Featuring an aluminum metal casing, it is designed to bring a mini portable SSD to your keychain or EDC kit with USB 2.0 and 3.0 backward-compatibility as well as transfer rates up to 420MB/s. The retractable USB-A connector is a notable feature and you’ll also find the usual 128-bit AES encryption. But if it’s the USB-C flash drives you’re after or even something more affordable you can stick on a keychain, head below for more flash drive deals from $6.

More USB-A/C flash drive deals:

Alongside this week’s collection of portable SSD deals, we also just recently went hands-on with OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD. Delivering a premium metal build with versatile connectivity options, it is certainly worth a closer look for anyone looking to score a well-built miniature SSD for their kit. Everything you need to know is right here.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 SSD Flash Drive features:

Blazing-fast performance for super-speedy transfer of photos and 4K video

Work as fast as you need to with premium performance and huge capacities

Durable aluminum metal casing means less worry about everyday wear and tear

Help keep critical files safe with SanDisk SecureAccess encryption software(3)

Recover accidentally deleted files with included RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software offer(4) (download required)

