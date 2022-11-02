LEGO’s UCS Star Destroyer retires this year, score it at a $625 all-time low before it’s too late

Set to retire at the end of the year, the LEGO UCS Imperial Star Destroyer has been one of the largest Star Wars sets on store shelves since its launch over 2 years ago. Now Amazon is offering a rare chance to save, delivering a new all-time low price. Right now the retailer is dropping the LEGO UCS Star Destroyer down to $625 shipped. Down from its usual $700 going rate, this is one of the few UCS kits that didn’t receive a price hike back in August, with today’s discount delivering a new all-time low at $75 off. It’s only the second chance to save this year, beating our previous mention by $25 to mark that new all-time low.

As one of the more recent additions to the LEGO UCS stable, this 4,784-piece creation of the iconic Star Destroyer measures a tantalizing 43-inches long. Recreating one of the more eye-catching vehicles from the Star Wars universe, every inch of the display model is packed with accurate details to go alongside miniature version of the Tantive IV for recreating scenes from A New Hope. You’re also getting a pair of exclusive Imperial Officer minifigures to go alongside the display plaque and integrated stand. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Having first hit the scene back in 2020, the UCS Imperial Star Destroyer from LEGO is coming to the point where it likely won’t be on store shelves for all that much longer. Kits normally only stay in production for two years, and this display-worthy model is about to end its third year of ranking as one of the largest LEGO kits currently available. So if you’ve been waiting for a chance to bring home the flagship of the Imperial fleet, now is your chance with some added savings attached before it officially retires at the end of the year.

LEGO UCS Star Destroyer features:

Build and display the Devastator, a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series; a giant of a model from Star Wars: A New Hope that collectors will love to own! The Imperial Star Destroyer model includes a display stand, informational fact plaque and 2 Imperial minifigures with weapons for a truly authentic galactic civil war collector’s item

