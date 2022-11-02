Nomad is giving away its AirTag Leather Loop to 9to5Toys readers with our exclusive code [FREE]

Nomad is one of our favorite Apple accessory makers here at 9to5Toys, and now the brand is partnering with us to offer our readers a chance to score one of its AirTag Leather Loop for free. Right now, if you go an add one of them to your cart and apply code 9TO5LOOP at checkout, you’ll drop the price down to just the cost of delivery. Normally these sell for $15 each, and are currently on sale for $10. While you’ll have to pay shipping, the offer can be bundled with other accessories you may have had your eye on from Nomad.

Nomad’s more simplistic AirTag Leather Loop enters with a Horween leather build that comes in three different styles. Adhering to your Apple item finder with 3M pads, the keychain can easily clip to your keys or backpack while keeping AirTags firmly in place. While ratings are still coming in considering these just started shipping, our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review dives in to take a closer look at the experience.

Today’s giveaway in partnership with Nomad comes after the brand refreshed its AirTag Leather Loop earlier in the year with a second-generation version. The changes admittedly aren’t all too notable, but there are quite a few quality of life changes that make the new iteration a bit more compelling. Regardless, those who don’t need the latest and greatest can bring home the original model that sports every bit of the same AirTag-toting design for free.

The offer will only be limited to the first 100 uses, so be sure to lock-in the offer above while there’s still time. We’re not sure how quickly these will be claimed, but it’s safe to say that free tech is hard to pass up on. Especially when its made of Nomad’s signature Horween leather.

Keep your AirTag and keychain as slim as possible with this ultra-thin leather keychain. Leather Loop for AirTag is a Horween leather loop that attaches to your AirTag with a powerful 3M adhesive, adding just over 2 millimeters of thickness to the AirTag.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

