Spigen’s rotatable MagSafe ring grip doubles as a kickstand at 30% off, now starting from $17.50

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its MagFit O-Mag Ring Phone Holder Grip from $17.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 30% off the going rate, a few bucks under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Compatible with all MagSafe iPhone models, this O-Mag Ring is notable option for adding some extra grip to your device without worrying about adhesives – you can quickly take it on and off as needed or for when it’s time for some wireless charging. It features a rotatable design to get it at the right angle for your personal grip all while doubling as a horizontal kickstand. Head below for more details.

Case-mate makes a similar product you can land for $12 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind, it’s not quite as versatile and doesn’t include the adjustable rotation feature you’ll find on the Spigen O-Mag Ring above.

While we are talking MagSafe accessories, be sure to check out the new wallets from MUJJO and the charging desk mat we just reviewed from Journey. As for deals, Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks and a host of its other chargers are now on sale as part of this week’s official Amazon event. With prices starting from$14 Prime shipped, you can get a closer look at these offers right here.

Spigen MagFit O-Mag Ring features:

Anti-scratch design provides a comfortable yet firm grip

360-degree rotation: ring can be rotated for the optimal and comfortable angle

Dual function: ring works as slip-free phone grip and kickstand

Easy to attach and detach with a strong magnetic hold for devices up to 1300g (2.87lb)

Only compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 models and Spigen cases supported by EZ Fit Ring attachment

