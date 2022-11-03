Anker’s Soundcore A1 Wireless Earbuds drop 35% to $32.50 shipped, plus more from $17

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $32.49 shipped. This set launched last year at $60 and since dropped down to a $50 regular price tag. Today’s deal is 35% off the going rate, about $7.50 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. While they might not be the highest-end earbuds out there, they are a budget-friendly option with a notable feature set for the price. Alongside the up to 35 hours of wireless playback via the charging case (10-minute quick charge gives you 1.5 hours), this set features three custom sound modes including a “Bass Booster” and a podcast-enhanced option. The USB-C charging and IPX7 waterproof design are nice touches as well. Head below for more from $17.

Joining the Bose early Black Friday sale where you’l find some notable earbud deals, the Anker offers don’t stop there. This week the brand launched another solid Amazon sale, this time filled with charging gear including its latest MagSafe power banks, wall chargers, and more. Everything starts from $14 Prime shipped and is waiting for your right here.

Expertly-Tuned Sound: Life A1 true wireless earbuds have oversized 8mm drivers with triple-layer composite diaphragms to produce powerful sound with 40% more bass, 100% more treble, and clear mids.

3 Custom Sound Modes: Signature mode produces balanced sound that’s perfect for all music genres. Switch to Bass Booster to intensify bass-heavy songs for workouts or choose Podcast to enhance mids for podcasts and audiobooks.

35-Hour Playtime: Life A1 true wireless earbuds have 9 hours of playtime from a single charge and an extra 3 charges from the compact charging case.

