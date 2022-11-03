Bose pre-Black Friday up to 40% off: Earbuds, smart glasses, speakers, more from $79

Justin Kahn -
HeadphonesPortable Bluetooth SpeakersBose
40% off From $79
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Labor Day deals

Bose has now launched a pre-Black Friday sale of sorts, giving customers a “sneak peek at holiday savings.” Delivering deals at up to 40% off and some price drops that are now undercutting the fall Prime Day offerings, you’ll receive free 2-day delivery on orders over $50 or more as well as free return shipping should anything not be up to your standards. Some of these offers fall under the Bose refurbished category – one of the most trusted re-certification processes out there with the same warranty as new models – alongside some deals on new gear that has been price matched at Amazon. While we are still waiting for another notable price drop on its brand new earbuds, there are plenty of more affordable options marked down now alongside its smart glasses, Bluetooth speakers, and home theater gear. Head below for a closer look. 

Bose pre-Black Friday headphone deals:

Bose speaker deals:

Bose Frames smart glasses:

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds feature:

  • Noise cancelling earbuds – Engineered with the world-class noise cancelling. Bose controllable noise cancellation and full Transparency Mode allow you to eliminate distractions, let your surroundings in, or a little bit of each..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears
  • High-fidelity audio – An exclusive acoustic architecture brings your music, podcasts, and videos to life, while Volume-optimized Active EQ keeps the sound crisp and balanced at any level.
  • Comfortable wireless earbuds – Three sizes of StayHear Max eartips are included for a secure fit. Crafted from soft silicone, they provide passive noise blocking with total comfort.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
Bose

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Tiny Tina’s Wonder...
Nintendo details upcoming Black Friday deals: Switch bu...
Rare price drop hits AKAI’s popular MPK Mini MK3 ...
Anker’s Soundcore A1 Wireless Earbuds drop 35% to...
TOMS Surprise Sale is live and offering up to 75% off h...
Today’s Gold Box iPhone case/screen protector sal...
Samsung’s T7 USB 3.2 Gen 2 1TB Portable SSD drops...
Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather Loop now over...
Load more...
Show More Comments