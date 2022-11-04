Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers Battle League $47, Kirby Star Allies $45, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Mario Strikers: Battle League on Nintendo Switch for $46.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 22% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This one released this past summer and hasn’t really seen any significant price drops yet from official channels. This particular title wasn’t mentioned yesterday when Nintendo detailed its upcoming Black Friday sales as well. It brings the Mushroom Kingdom to the pitch for Nintendo’s take on soccer – electric fences, power-ups, customizable gear, and all of your favorite characters. You can get more details on the experience from our previous coverage and be sure to head below for the rest of this weekend’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Flinthook eShop $6 (Reg. $15)
- EastwardeShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $44 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $27 (Reg. $50)
- Madden NFL 23 PS5 $30 (Reg. $70)
- Buy two get one FREE PlayStation titles at Best Buy
- Ratchet & Clank, Horizon Forbidden West, Gotham Knights, more
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Xbox Harvest Digital Game Sale up to 75% off
- ID@Xbox Deep Discounts Sale up to 80% off
- Hotline Miami Collection Xbox $9 (Reg. $25)
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 23 PS4/5 and Xbox from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $70 + $10 Xbox GC
- Cross-Gen Bundle for Xbox
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Brawls $30 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Fighting Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Alan Wake: Remastered Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $18 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: Deluxe eShop $4.50 (Reg. $45)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil eShop sale from $8
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
