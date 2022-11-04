Today’s best game deals: Mario Strikers Battle League $47, Kirby Star Allies $45, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Mario Strikers: Battle League on Nintendo Switch for $46.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 22% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This one released this past summer and hasn’t really seen any significant price drops yet from official channels. This particular title wasn’t mentioned yesterday when Nintendo detailed its upcoming Black Friday sales as well. It brings the Mushroom Kingdom to the pitch for Nintendo’s take on soccer – electric fences, power-ups, customizable gear, and all of your favorite characters. You can get more details on the experience from our previous coverage and be sure to head below for the rest of this weekend’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

