Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

After an eventful day of action yesterday, Overwatch League is onto the final day of play with the 2022 Grand Finals. But before the latest champion can be crowned, we have the semifinals match between San Francisco Shock and the Houston Outlaws, the winner of which will be taking on the Dallas Fuel for all of the glory.

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals take the stage

Now that Overwatch 2 has launched, the companion League is celebrating the end of its first season on the sequel with the final two games of the 2022 action. If you haven’t caught up with yesterday’s games, we’ve been reporting on all of the gameplay from Anaheim that you can dive into in our recap of the playoffs.

As for today, the Overwatch League 2022 season will be culminating with two games starting at 5 P.M. PST. The Grand Finals is of course the main events, though beforehand we have the semifinals that wraps up the lower bracket gameplay over the past week. So while Dallas Fuel have already booked their ticket to the championship, it’ll be up to the first match to decide just who will be taking on the number one seed. You can tune in with the action live on YouTube, or just follow along as we live blog the matches.

San Francisco Shock versus Houston Outlaws: 0-0 [Playing Soon]

Kicking off the Grand Finals day, the Overwatch League will be taking to the stage in Anaheim with the San Francisco Shock playing against the Houston Outlaws. The two teams have quite the competitive past, and will be squaring off to see whether Colgue and the west coast squad can edge out a victory over Danteh and his midwestern cohort.

Vying for a chance to win it all, both franchises have a lot to prove. Shock has entered into the Overwatch 2 era with a squad of nearly all rookies, who hope to make a name for themselves by bringing home the team’s third title to date. Outlaws on the other hand have found success all season as a team who can reliably dethrone even the best of the best. But without any major tournament wins under their belt, both teams will be hoping to get the edge and face Fuel in the final.

Dallas Fuel versus ?

As for what we’ve all be waiting for, the Grand Finals match will be kicking off later tonight at 7 P.M. PST. Will shock be the first ever team to bring home a third title, or will Dallas finally claim a full victory after dominating the server all season long. Fuel has certainly claimed it’s fair share of accolades the past few seasons, but after finishing third last year, is looking to finally close out the season with a well-deserved championship win. Houston of course has its own stake in the action and will be looking to take on the Fuel once again to decide who’s the winner of the battle for Texas once and for all.

We’ll be live blogging the games today and getting some behind the scenes action with player interviews. So stay tuned throughout the evening as we deliver match by match commentary on all things Overwatch League Grand Finals.

