Razer’s latest Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse falls to third-lowest price of $127.50

Amazon is currently offering Razer’s latest Viper V2 Pro Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $127.50 shipped. Normally going for $150, this $22.50 price drop marks a return to the third-lowest price we’ve tracked and is within $8 of the all-time low. This new Viper mouse comes equipped with the new Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor and improved Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, all packed inside an ultra-lightweight design. While you could use Razer’s Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless connection, you could instead connect the included Speedflex USB-C cable to your PC so you don’t have to rely on battery power and eliminate any latency associated with the wireless system. There are even three new AI functions built into this mouse: Smart Tracking, Motion Sync, and Asymmetric Cut-off. You can learn more about these functions in our launch coverage and go in-depth with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Amazon is also offering the Cooler Master MM731 Wireless 69g Ultra-lightweight Gaming Mouse for $57 shipped. This is a match for our fall Prime Day mention and you’d normally spend $90 on this mouse. Delivering both wireless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.1 cord-free connections, you’ll also find that this mouse can function wired when you need to charge and game at the same time. The optical sensor features a DPI of up to 19,000 and the switches are also optical and have a 70 million click rating. You’ll even find new-and-improved PTFE feet as well for a lower-friction yet higher-durability experience.

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Another option for a mouse upgrade is the Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless for $90, a return to the all-time low price. The G502 comes equipped with the HERO 25K sensor capable of tracking your flicks at speeds up to 400 IPS.

Razer Viper V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

59g Ultra-lightweight Design: One of the lightest esports mice ever created and offers a level of speed and control favored by the world’s top esports pros

Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor: Best-in-class precision via flawless tracking performance on a wider variety of surfaces including glass

80 Hour Battery Life: Ultra-lightweight and can run for up to 80 continuous hours

On-mouse DPI Controls: Capable of toggling between 5 DPI stages without the need for software

