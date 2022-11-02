Walmart reveals Deals for Days highlights: AirPods Pro hit $159, Google markdowns, more

After announcing its latest Deals for Days sale last month, Walmart today is sharing a closer look at what we can actually expect from the savings event this time around. Delivering some of the best prices ever on gear from Apple, Google, and other big tech brands, the first batch of deals go live next week, and we’re breaking down what you need to know ahead of time.

Walmart Deals for Days discounts revealed

Kicking off officially for everyone on Monday, November 7 at 7 p.m. EST, the Walmart+ Deals for Days event will be spanning four different events encompassing both Black Friday proper and Cyber Monday. In the build up to those flashier sales, the retailer will have a pair of other week-long savings events that starts in just a few days.

As we’ve come to expect from these holiday shopping events, be it from Walmart or Amazon, the Deals for Days festivities this year will require a paid membership to access some of the deals. In this case, you’ll need a Walmart+ subscription in order to get 7 hours of early access to the deals. But in the past, early access is the difference between scoring one of the holiday season’s best. Having a membership will mean you get access to the discounts right at 12 p.m. EST, instead of the time noted above.

Just in time for the sale, Walmart is currently running a promotion on its membership that cuts a year subscription in half. Normally you’d pay $98 for a year of Walmart+, but now you can lock-in the perks like free delivery and early deals access for just $49.

As for the actual discounts this time around, Walmart will be setting the pace for the greater holiday shopping season with some enticing offers around the tech sphere. One of the most enticing will have Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case marked down to one of its lowest prices yet. Sitting at $159, this offer will undercut all of the discounts this summer in order to return to the all-time low from last year’s Black Friday shopping season.

Courtesy of our friends at BlackFriday.com, you can get a look at the ad scan that details what to expect from some of the Deals for Days discounts going live next week from Walmart.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest holiday shopping news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers through November and beyond.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!