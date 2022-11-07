HyperX’s Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Keyboard with Aqua switches falls to low of $53

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $52.99 shipped. Normally going for $90, this 41% discount, or solid $37 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. The full aircraft-grade aluminum body keeps the Alloy Origins Core keyboard rigid and steady during even the most intense gaming sessions while providing a sleek look as well. This specific model comes equipped with HyperX Aqua switches which are tactile in nature and come with per-key RGB backlighting that is customizable in the HyperX NGENUITY software. The detachable USB-C cable makes this keyboard easy to transport with adjustable keyboard angles being present for better ergonomics. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $21. Unlike the HyperX option above, this EVGA option is a membrane-style keyboard rather than mechanical, but that comes with the advantage of being IP32-rated for spill resistance. Five dedicated macro keys can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones, another difference between this option and the HyperX one. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Eye S Streaming Gaming Webcam at the all-time Amazon low of $60. This webcam is perfect for your streaming setup, and would even be good for Teams or Zoom calls with coworkers. Delivering a 1080p resolution at 60 FPS, you’ll find that the webcam is designed to bring high-quality footage to your streaming setup.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

HyperX mechanical switches: The key switches are custom-designed to be a balance of responsiveness and accuracy, featuring a short travel time and low actuation force. They’re also reliable, rated for 80 million keypresses with no loss of quality.

Ultra-compact TKL design with detachable USB Type-C cable: The sleek tenkeyless form factor gives you more space for rapid mouse movements, especially in desktop setups that are too tight for a full-sized keyboard. It also has a detachable cable so it’s easy to take on the go.

Game Mode, 100% anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover: Ensure that all your keypresses register and that you’re not accidentally taking yourself out of the game in key moments.

