Score a FREE 128GB flash drive with Samsung’s 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD at $170 holiday price

As part of its Holiday Head Start Sale, B&H is offering the Samsung 2TB T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive with a FREE Samsung 128GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C Flash Drive for $169.99 shipped. Pricing automatically applies in the cart. The 2TB T7 Shield launched back in April at $240 before settling out in the $200 range at Amazon while the freebie 128GB USB-C flash drive regularly fetches $17. Combined, you’re looking at a regular price of at least $217 and $47 in savings for the lowest we can find. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, the T7 Shield is Samsung’s latest portable SSD with a rubberized exterior, USB 3.2 Gen2 connectivity over USB-C, and up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here and head below for more.

If you don’t need the full 2TB of space, check out the ongoing price drop Amazon is dishing up on the 1TB variant at $90 alongside the rest of its latest Samsung storage sale including microSD cards, internal SSDs, and more.

Another option worth consideration is the SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable SSD. This model sits atop our roundup of the best portable SSDs for a reason and it is now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon. There’s no telling how long this $100 offer might last, so be sure to go take a look while the price is right. Just make sure you also scope out this deal on SanDisk’s all-metal USB-A/C flash drive while it’s carrying the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon as well.

Samsung 2TB T7 Shield features:

RUGGED DURABILITY: Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance

KEEP COOL AT HIGH SPEED: Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects

MIGHTY TOUGH: Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water and dust with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop

