Official Hallmark Nintendo SNES holiday ornament hits new low at $16, more from $8

Heads up gamers, we are now tracking some solid price drops on the official Hallmark Nintendo holiday ornaments. Not only is the NES Controller model marked down from $10 to $7.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, the mini SNES console edition is also now even lower than our previous mention. You can score this one, complete with a Super Mario World cartridge in place, for $15.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, this is a new Amazon all-time low at nearly $2 under our previous mention and a great time to secure one before the holidays. The SNES even takes batteries so you can illuminate the power light and hear its wonderful 16 bit chimes. Head below for more details.

You’ll also find some character ornaments in the Nintendo hallmark ornament line, including Luigi, Mario himself, Link, and Yoshi. But they start at just under $8.50 Prime shipped right now, leaving the NES controller model above as the most affordable of the bunch.

While Nintendo has already detailed its upcoming holiday and Black Friday price drops, be sure to check out LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars . A particularly fun and rewarding way to countdown the days of December no matter who you are if you ask me, you’ll find a series of options based on popular LEGO creations as well as Marvel and Star Wars-themed sets. Just be sure to dive in before everything sells out on you.

Hallmark Nintendo SNES Console Ornament features:

Relive the fun of playing video games with this Nintendo Super NES Keepsake Christmas ornament. Lights up and plays music and sounds from “Super Mario World.”

Press the button on the ornament to see the power light illuminate and hear sounds from the “Super Mario World” game. Requires three (3) LR44 batteries, included.

Super Nintendo ornament makes a great gift for boys, girls, grandchildren, gamers or fans of the vintage video game system

Artist crafted by Jake Angell, this Keepsake Ornament comes pre-packaged in a box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Ornament originally released in 2021.

