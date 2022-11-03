Nintendo details upcoming Black Friday deals: Switch bundle, first-party games, and more

Nintendo Black Friday deals are inbound and we now have details on what to expect. Nintendo has now outlined its 2022 Black Friday deals ranging from special bundle offers alongside a host of first- and third-party titles seeing notable price drops. While the deals aren’t going to be all that surprising to folks who have shopped the Nintendo holiday deals in year’s past, we at least have a good idea of when everything we will kick off and the bulk of what will be on sale in a couple weeks time now. Head below for all of the details on this 2022 Nintendo Black Friday deals. 

When are the Nintendo Black Friday deals starting?

The Nintendo Black Friday deals are set to kick off on November 20, 2022 at select retailers and the My Nintendo Store. That almost certainly means we will see just about all of the following deals go live at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and others. 

Nintendo Black Friday console deal

Every year Nintendo offers up a special console bundle for folks to lock-in over the Black Friday holiday season, and this year is no exception. Although, and in somewhat underwhelming fashion, it will once again be the Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) and a 3 month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership. Nothing overly exciting here, but that’s roughly $70 in savings and a great opportunity for folks looking to grab a Switch. 

Nintendo thanksgiving game deals

Today’s Nintendo Black Friday details also mention a host of Switch games that will be seeing $20 price drops. While there is certainly a chance we see other titles go on sale, and even these games at lower prices, this will at least give us a good idea of what’s to come. 

The following titles will drop to $39.99:

  • Mario Party Superstars
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
  • BRAVELY DEFAULT II

The Nintendo Black Friday deals will also include 33% in savings on WarioWare: Get it Together! and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain. 

Mario Kart Live Black Friday deal:

Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart set will also be seeing a notable price drop this year, knocking the regularly $100 set down to $59.99 shipped

Nintendo went on to detail some notable gift options without mentioning any sale prices as well as saying “a variety of digital deals will also be available on the eShop. Details about promotion timing and featured games will be announced at a later date.”

This holiday season, we want to give even more families the opportunity to get together and experience everything the Nintendo Switch system has to offer, said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “Our Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle and deals on games make this the perfect season for families looking to connect and spend quality time together.

In the mean time, dive into some of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

When does the Nintendo Black Friday sale start?

The Nintendo Black Friday deals are set to kick off on November 20, 2022 at select retailers.

What are the best Nintendo Black Friday deals?

The Nintendo Switch console bundle with Switch Online and Mario Kart at $70 off will be joined by $40 off Mario Kart Live and a host of notable game deals at $40 each.

Where are the best Nintendo Black Friday deals?

Nintendo’s deals will be live at select retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and others, but you’ll also find a host of them available on the My Nintendo Store and the eShop.

