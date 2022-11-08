MUJJO lamskin/cashmere touchscreen gloves see rare deal at $59 (Reg. $117), more from $35

After covering the release of its new MagSafe wallets and latest iPhone 14 cases, MUJJO is now offering clearance pricing on its touchscreen leather and fabric winter gloves. First up, we have the MUJJO Leather Crochet Touchscreen Gloves in two size options at $59. While shipping fees vary by location here, they are regularly $117, marked down 50%, and sitting at the lowest price we have tracked nonetheless. Described as a nano tech five-finger touchscreen-ready experience, they are made from Ethiopian lambskin with a crochet detail on the outside and a cashmere lining on the inside. They are also water and windproof, according to MUJJO, with a fitted leather strap and snap closure. Head below for details and a price drop on the the basic single-layer touch screen gloves.

MUJJO is also offering its Single Layered Toushcreen Gloves in small or large at $35, down from the regular $71 price tag. These ones aren’t quite as high-end in terms of the build quality, but they still deliver a series of grip lines to ensure your hands stay warm while accessing your touchscreen devices.

A more affordable and comparatively less high-end choice comes by way of something like the Timberland Magic Glove With Touchscreen Technology. You can score a pair of these on Amazon for under $9 Prime shipped in various colorways as well.

MUJJO Leather Crochet Touchscreen Gloves feature:

For moderately cold climates (-1 degree Celsius).

Fitted with leather strap & snap closure.

Nano-tech five-finger touchscreen experience.

Soft, warm & durable Ethiopian lambskin.

Lined with soft, warm cashmere.

Waterproof & windproof.

