L.L. Bean takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Boots, jackets, accessories, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLLBean
50% off from $10

For a limited time only, L.L. Bean takes up to 50% off new markdowns including jackets, vests, boots, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Terry Sweatshirt Shirt-Jacket that are currently marked down to $134 and originally sold for $269. This vintage-inspired jacket has an 80’s logo on the front and a fleece material that’s very on-trend. It also has an oversized style that makes it great for layering. The neutral coloring is versatile and looks nice with joggers, chino pants, jeans, and more. It’s also unisex, which means anyone can style this jacket. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

LLBean

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Nespresso’s regularly $169 De’Longhi Vertuo...
Save $200 on TP-Link’s latest XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E M...
Apple’s prev-gen. Magic Keyboard with Numeric Key...
elago’s new clear AirPods Pro 2 cases with or wit...
UGREEN’s 140W Nexode GaN USB-C charger sees first...
Logitech’s G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard...
Score a FREE 128GB flash drive with Samsung’s 2TB...
9to5Toys Daily: November 8, 2022 – 14-inch MacBook Pr...
Load more...
Show More Comments