Satechi takes 25%+ off entire stable of MagSafe chargers, wireless pads, more from $10

After launching its early Black Friday clearance sale on older gear, Satechi is now back this week with yet another way to save. Now taking 25% off its entire collection of wireless chargers, including MagSafe offerings, applying code WIRELESS at checkout for any of the chargers or accessories on this landing page will score you one of the best prices to date. Free shipping is available in orders over $40. Leading the way is Satechi’s Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station at $44.99. Down from $60, this is $15 off, $3 below our previous mention, and the lowest of the year. This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time to tame your entire kit of Apple devices. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. I loved it in my original review from a year ago, and still use it every day now.

Notable Satechi wireless charger discounts:

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories roundup to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. The most recent batch of price cuts start at $5.50, delivering everything from USB-C wall chargers to screen protectors at some of the best prices to date.

Satechi Dock5 Charging Station features:

Create your own modern charging space while keeping all your electronics organized with the Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging. Ideal for family homes, workspaces, classrooms, and more, the Charging Station powers five USB devices at the same time with two USB-C PD ports, two USB-A ports, and a designated Qi wireless charging pad.

