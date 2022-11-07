Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 30W USB-C PD Wall Charger $10 (50% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 30W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $9.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $20 at Amazon, today’s stacking discounts deliver a solid price drop of 50% off to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering 30W of power to your setup, this charger is capable of fast charging your iPhone or iPad, and is even compatible with Apple’s MacBook Air. You’ll find that it has enough juice to deliver 15W of MagSafe charging to iPhone 12, 13, and 14, making it a solid choice for your Apple lineup. It’s also quite compact which makes it easy to travel with UGREEN’s 30W charger as well. So, if you need a new charger to power your entire Apple kit as well as Android smartphones and Chromebooks, then this is a solid choice all around.

If you’ve ever scrambled out the door with your phone’s battery in the red, you know that power is precious, and the faster you can get it, the better. With UGREEN USB C fast charger, you will never worry about your devices run out of juice. Compared with the original 5W charger, UGREEN 30W USB C power adapter charging the iPhone 13 and previous iPhone models can be up to 3X faster. UGREEN USB C charger adapter supports fast charging for device such as iPhone 13 Mini 13 Pro Max 12 Pro Max, AirPods, and more. Protect you and your device from over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuiting, ensuring use safely at home or on any trip. This fast charger offers greater portability and simpler storage for you to carry in your backpack or bag on the go.

