New Amazon low hits Seagate’s Time Machine-ready 10TB USB-C Desktop HDD at $208

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessories
Reg. $280 $208
Seagate One Touch Hub 10TB External Desktop Hard Drive

Amazon is now offering the Seagate One Touch Hub 10TB External Desktop Hard Drive for $207.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is $72 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be a speedy solid-state solution, you’re also getting far more storage space for archival purposes and Time Machine backups for the price – this is slightly more than just 2TB worth of SanDisk Extreme portable SSDs at the lowest price ever, for comparison. This model launched last year with a pair of front-facing USB-C and USB-A connectors, a two-year limited warranty, rescue data recovery services, and out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows and Mac computers. More details below. 

However, if you are looking for a more portable solution with some serious transfer speeds,  SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme Portable SSD – one of our favorite models out there – is currently sitting at a new Amazon all-time low of $100. Again, you’re not getting nearly as much storage as today’s lead deal, but it can also get thrown in your bag much easier and delivers much faster USB 3.2 Gen 2 file transfer rates. Just be sure to also scope out the latest WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD with RGB lighting down at $130

On the microSD storage front, this morning saw a particularly notable deal go live on Samsung’s 512GB EVO Plus microSDXC Memory Card. Now marked down to $50, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and a great time to upgrade your gaming console or camera rig (among many other things). Everything you need to know about this offer is right here.

Seagate One Touch Hub 10TB HDD features:

  • A front-facing USB C and USB 3.0 port for connecting and recharging devices—even if your computer is off
  • Password-protected external hard drive with USB hub to secure your digital life
  • Out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows and Mac computers
  • Includes Seagate Toolkit backup software for one-click and scheduled backups and file mirroring
  • Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included two-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services

