Samsungâ€™s 512GB EVO Plus microSDXC Memory Card hits Amazon low at $50 (Up to 50% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $65+ $50
Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100 and currently marked down to $65 directly from Samsung, this model is now up to 50% off, $15 under the most recent going rate, and now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. As you might know from our hands-on review, this model is rated with U3 and Class 10 transfer speeds that can move data at up to 130MB/s alongside A2 app-loading, making for a notable option on Nintendo Switch, select Android devices, your camera/drone rig, and much more. Joining Samsungâ€™s protection against water, temperature, X-rays, magnets, drops, and more, it also ships with the SD adapter for gear that uses the larger standard. Head below for more details.Â 

The $50 deal price above is actually quite a competitive in the brand name 512GB category, even most of the models we donâ€™t have any experience with go for more. However, an obvious lower-cost alternative would have to be to opt for a lighter capacity variant like the 256GB Samsung EVO Select model that delivers similar performance at $24 Prime shipped.Â 

If youâ€™re looking for some more substantial portable storage, we are still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on SanDiskâ€™s 1TB Extreme Portable SSD. Now sitting at $100, this is easily one of the best prices this popular drive has ever been offered with Prime shipping for and you can get a closer look at what it is capable of right here.Â 

Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC features:

Enhanced speed + compatibility = dependable performance; EVO Plus + Adapter lets you store tons of media on your phone, load games to your console, or download more apps on your tablet; Top-notch speed makes transfers seamless and reliableâ€¦Even with huge files, EVO Plus is incredibly quick with superfast U3, Class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s; Big apps load and run smoothly, while 4K video remains sharp with A2, V30, and UHS-I Interface

